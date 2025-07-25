Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $192.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.23 and a 200-day moving average of $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.9% during the second quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 146,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after buying an additional 45,297 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

