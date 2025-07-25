Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9%

Alphabet stock opened at $193.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.69. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

