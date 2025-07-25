Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,360,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,990,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,752,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after buying an additional 1,918,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after buying an additional 863,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

