Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $297.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

