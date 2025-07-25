AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,707 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 130,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 278,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Cencora by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

NYSE:COR opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.89. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

