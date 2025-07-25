AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.92.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $365.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.69 and its 200 day moving average is $331.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

