AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after buying an additional 455,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,071,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,853,000 after buying an additional 229,311 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,894,000 after buying an additional 116,833 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,062,000 after buying an additional 403,760 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $143,837.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,479.90. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,112,452.20. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,278,592. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $286.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $291.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.28.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

VeriSign announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

