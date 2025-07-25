AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,156 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFLR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,207 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 492.5% in the 1st quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 217,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,596,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,264,000. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,854,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.