AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

