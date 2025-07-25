AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QFLR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of QFLR opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

