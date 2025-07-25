AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

