AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS:ZDEK opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZDEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.