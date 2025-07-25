AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 243,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.05 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

