AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 54,412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.