Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $60,000 Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 39,269.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

KSA opened at $37.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.