Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 29,245 Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBD. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 53.0% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 126,724,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,595,000 after buying an additional 43,884,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,202,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 12,236,689 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,826,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,809,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,742,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BBD opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0351 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.