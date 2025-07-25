Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of KCE opened at $154.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.23. The stock has a market cap of $541.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.