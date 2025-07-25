Advisor OS LLC Takes $773,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 384,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $310.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.52 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

