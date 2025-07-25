Advisor OS LLC Sells 741 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,369,076,000 after buying an additional 4,082,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,763,000 after buying an additional 2,758,037 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,069,000 after buying an additional 1,936,865 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,376,000 after buying an additional 1,511,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

