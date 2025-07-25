Advisor OS LLC Sells 657 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of DT opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DT
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.