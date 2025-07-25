Advisor OS LLC Sells 657 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

