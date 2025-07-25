Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in eBay by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $999,634.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,053 shares in the company, valued at $25,698,690.18. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,222 shares of company stock worth $25,143,522. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cfra Research raised eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

