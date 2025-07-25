Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,646,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,511,000 after acquiring an additional 58,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LW stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

