Advisor OS LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 31,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 9.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 160,017 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.0%

WRB stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.