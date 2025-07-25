Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $177.97 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.63. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

