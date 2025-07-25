Advisor OS LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $270.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

