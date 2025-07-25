Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group Bank

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.68.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2%

AMD opened at $162.12 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.86 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.