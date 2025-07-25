Adam O’farrell Sells 3,817 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $40,651.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 527,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,923.85. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam O’farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Adam O’farrell sold 3,557 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $37,206.22.

On Monday, July 21st, Adam O’farrell sold 3,535 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $37,471.00.

BRDG stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $4,197,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 45.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,680,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

