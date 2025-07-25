Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.92 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.78.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

