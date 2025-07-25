Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Holdings Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,937,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,646,000 after buying an additional 76,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after buying an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after buying an additional 127,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 562,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Aaron’s Stock Down 2.1%

PRG stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 10.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Garner bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,031.21. The trade was a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 559,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,378.23. The trade was a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

