8,844 Shares in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 162,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 94.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 9.0% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $64.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 185.57%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

