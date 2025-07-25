7,930 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Bought by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.22 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5418 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

