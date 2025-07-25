77,391 Shares in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 77,391 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,967,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in Devon Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 767.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 333,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

