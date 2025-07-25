7,510 Shares in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Insulet by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Insulet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,073,000 after buying an additional 149,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $286.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.45. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $173.00 and a 12-month high of $329.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on Insulet in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

