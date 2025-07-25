694 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by ANB Bank

ANB Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total value of $218,555.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.37, for a total transaction of $3,342,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,470,518.61. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $385.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.53 and a 1-year high of $402.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.57.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.17.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

