64,992 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 946,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,013,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 505,834 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $68.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

