53,550 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.