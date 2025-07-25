38,839 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $735,398,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,396,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,203 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.28.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

