3,398 Shares in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 236.9% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 47,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2%

CARR stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.65.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

