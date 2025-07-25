33,364 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,364 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Best Buy by 25.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

Read Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.