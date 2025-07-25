29,725 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $566.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.49.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

