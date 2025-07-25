277,553 Shares in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 277,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 897,222 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,812,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,731.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,055.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,033,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,805.95. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,747 shares of company stock worth $286,125. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $8.29 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.67% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

