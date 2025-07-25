2,499 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,499 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 46,806.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Adobe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,414.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after purchasing an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $371.69 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.19. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
