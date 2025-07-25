2,499 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,499 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 46,806.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Adobe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,414.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after purchasing an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $371.69 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.19. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

