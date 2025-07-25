21,804 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISPY. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

ISPY stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $910.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06.

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

