1,960,610 Shares in LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Purchased by BML Capital Management LLC

BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,960,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. LAVA Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.9% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.45% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

LVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. As a group, analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics N.V. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

