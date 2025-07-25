195 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after buying an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,556,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $95,480,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AZO opened at $3,847.96 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,898.57 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,710.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,591.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,862 shares of company stock worth $114,431,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.