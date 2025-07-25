16,479 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $85.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

