15,002 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1627 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

