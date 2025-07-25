14,485 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,893.50. This trade represents a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $950.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

