13,506 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.30. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

