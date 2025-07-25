134,086 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 842,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,815,000.

Shares of BND opened at $72.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

